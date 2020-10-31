Barrett Junge

A son, Barrett William Junge, was born at 1:05 a.m. Oct. 16, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, to Jacob and Kathryn Junge. He weighed 5 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 19.5 inches in length. He has one sibling, Colton Junge, 2 1/2. Grandparents are Gerald and Michelle Davidson, New Franklin, Ohio; and Darwin and Sue Ann Junge, Napoleon.

Load comments