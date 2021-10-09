Remi Jasso

A daughter, Remi Rose Jasso, was born at 1:32 a.m. September 30, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Shane Jasso, Oakwood, and Ashley Sholl, Edgerton. She weighed 8 lbs., 6 ozs., and measured 20 1/4 inches in length. She has one sibling, Monique Neva Morley, 4. Grandparents are: Rosemary Hall, Oakwood; Randy Jasso, Paulding; Sabrena Sholl, New Haven; and Shanon Sholl, New Haven.

