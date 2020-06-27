Ella Jambor
A daughter, Ella Jeanne Jambor , was born May 21, 2020, to Sarah and Rob Jambor, Granville. She weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Grandparents are Tim and Jeanne Weber, Defiance; and Glenn and Susan Jambor, Stow. Great-grandparents are Marnie Weber, Defiance; Shelby Spangler, Lilburn, Ga.; and the late Richard Spangler, Lenore Flory and Albert Weber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.