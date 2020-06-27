Ella Jambor

A daughter, Ella Jeanne Jambor , was born May 21, 2020, to Sarah and Rob Jambor, Granville. She weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Grandparents are Tim and Jeanne Weber, Defiance; and Glenn and Susan Jambor, Stow. Great-grandparents are Marnie Weber, Defiance; Shelby Spangler, Lilburn, Ga.; and the late Richard Spangler, Lenore Flory and Albert Weber.

