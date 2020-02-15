Henry Hudson
A son, Henry Ellis Hudson, was born at 11:21 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Jack and Alisha Hudson, Hicksville. Henry weighed 6 lbs., 10 oz., and was 18 inches in length. He has three siblings: Karson and Kaylynn Crites and Rylynn Hudson. Grandparents are Steve and Bonnie Hudson, Defiance; Shane and Betty Clevinger, Hicksville; and Mike and Marcy French, Fort Wayne.
