Hope Hoffman

A daughter, Hope Elizabeth Hoffman, was born at 1:46 p.m. Dec. 11, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Emily and Jacob Hoffman, Auburn, Ind. She weighed 8 lbs., 4 ozs., and measured 19 3/4 inches in length. Grandparents are: Greg and Sara Macsay, Ney; Steve Hoffman, Sherwood; and Michelle Hoffman, Edgerton. Great-grandparents are: Tony and Terri Singer, Ney; Geraldine Horan, Girardville, Pa.; Irene Scantlen, Ney; and Bill Hoffman, Coldwater, Mich.

