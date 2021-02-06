Brystal Hetrick
A daughter, Brystal Harper Hetrick, was born at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 24, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Mallory Shock and Logan Hetrick. She weighed 7 lbs., 7 ozs., and measured 20 inches in length. She has one sibling, Bentley Hetrick, 2. Grandparents are Paule and Susie Shock, Defiance; and Phil and Trisha Hetrick, Ney. Great-grandparents are: Richard and Nancy Sentel, Defiance; Tim and Deborah Hornish, Defiance; and Richard and Marilyn Hetrick, Ney.
