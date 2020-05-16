Benson Hesterman
A son, Benson Hesterman, was born at 2:09 p.m. May 8, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Carol and Ryan Hesterman, Defiance. He weighed 8 lbs. and was 19.5 inches in length. He has a brother, Jordan Hesterman. Grandparents are Bob and Ann Hesterman, Ridgeville Corners; and Mike and Doris Tobe, Ottawa. Great-grandparents are Phyllis Hesterman, Ridgeville Corners; Joan Tobe, Ottawa; Fred Verhoff, Continental; and Mary Dingle, Pa.
