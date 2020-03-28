Garrett Heaston

A son, Garrett David Heaston, was born at 5:21 a.m. Feb. 20, 2020, at Toledo Hospital to Adam and Ashley Heaston, Napoleon. Garrett weighed 7 lbs., 8 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Grandparents are Roy VonDeylen and Rhonda VonDeylen, Napoleon, and David Heaston and Mary Lou Heaston, Archbold. Great-grandparents are Audrey Harmon, Wauson, and Lillian VonDeylen, Ridgeville Corners.

