Myers Hange

A son, Myers Thomas Hange, was born at 10:54 a.m. March 14, 2021, in ProMedica Flower Hospital, Sylvania, to Andrew and Kristin Hange, Whitehouse. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz., and measured 21 inches in length. He has two siblings, Charlotte, 4, and Murphy, 2. Grandparents are Tom and Angie Raterman, Fort Loramie; and Don and Ann Hange, Defiance.

