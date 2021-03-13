Jenna Hageman

A daughter, Jenna Marie Hageman, was born at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 28, 2021, in DuPont Hospital, Fort Wayne, to Jarred and Kristen Hageman, Defiance. She weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 19 inches in length. Grandparents are Tom and Teri Nicely, Defiance; and Mark and Cricket Hageman, Defiance.

