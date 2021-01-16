Levi Grubb

A son, Levi Joseph Ralph Grubb, was born at 1:40 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Joey Grubb and Jennifer Rhodes, Hicksville. He weighed 7 lbs., 8 ozs. and measured 19.5 inches in length. Siblings are: Haylie, Andre, Alexia, Keaton, Nolan, Nadia, Korah, Joey and Jacob. Grandparents are Dan and Mae Gibson, Hicksville; and Robin Baldwin, Grabill, Ind.

Recommended for you

Load comments