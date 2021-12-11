Tripp Grine
A son, Tripp Walker Grine, was born at 10: 50 p.m. December 8, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Dusty and Melissa Grine, Ney. He weighed 8 lbs., 12.3 ozs., and measured 21.5 inches in length. He has two siblings, Dale and Layne. Grandparents are: Laura and John Rensbarger, Ney; Rick and Melinda Grieser, Montpelier; and Bob and Katy McKelvey, West Unity. Great-grandparents are: Julia and Sheldon Grieser, West Unity; Tom and Laura Fiser, Montpelier; Dale and Mary Ida Kunkle, Fayette; Norm Grine and Dee Gun, West Unity; Nancy McKelvey, Montpelier; Kay and Gary Wolf, Montpelier; Tom and Brenda Badenhop, West Unity; and Pat and Lawrence Rensberger, Ney.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.