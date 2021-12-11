Tripp Grine

A son, Tripp Walker Grine, was born at 10: 50 p.m. December 8, 2021, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Dusty and Melissa Grine, Ney. He weighed 8 lbs., 12.3 ozs., and measured 21.5 inches in length. He has two siblings, Dale and Layne. Grandparents are: Laura and John Rensbarger, Ney; Rick and Melinda Grieser, Montpelier; and Bob and Katy McKelvey, West Unity. Great-grandparents are: Julia and Sheldon Grieser, West Unity; Tom and Laura Fiser, Montpelier; Dale and Mary Ida Kunkle, Fayette; Norm Grine and Dee Gun, West Unity; Nancy McKelvey, Montpelier; Kay and Gary Wolf, Montpelier; Tom and Brenda Badenhop, West Unity; and Pat and Lawrence Rensberger, Ney.

