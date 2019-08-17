Erica Greener

A daughter, Erica Paige Greener, was born Aug. 13, 2019, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Gareth and Daphne Greener, Defiance. Erica weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz., and was 19 1/2 inches in length. Grandparents are Steve and Liat Greenler, Defiance, and Kevin and Gail Greener, Coventry. Great-grandparents are Larry and Sue Greenler, Defiance, and Allen Osmun, St. Joe, Ind.

