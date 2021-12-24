Osiris Gray
A son, Osiris James Gray, was born at 7:38 a.m. December 21, 2021 at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Raeann Moreno and Tyler Gray. He weighed 6 lbs., 14.2 ozs., and measured 19 inches in length. He has one sister, Rose Gray, 2. Grandparents are: David and Valerie Moreno, Bryan; Theresa and Tony Frigo, Hicksville; and Tony and Maria Gray, Hicksville. Great-grandparents are: James and Donna Wasson, Hicksville; Russell and Evelyn Foor, West Unity; and Joyce Foor, Morrison, Tenn.
