Gage Meyer
A son, Gage David Meyer, was born at 10:47 p.m. March 20, 2020, in Henry County Hospital to Shain and Ashley Meyer, Deshler. Gage weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and was 21 inches in length. Grandparents are Dave and Sandy Meyer, Ridgeville Corners, and Mike and Lisa Hoops, Deshler. Great-grandparent is Marguerite Meyer, Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.