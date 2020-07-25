Brooklyn Fruth
A daughter, Brooklyn Rose Fruth, was born at 7:10 a.m. June 11, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., to Ryan and Tiffany Fruth. She weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 18 3/4 inches in length. Siblings are Kennedy, 4, and Brady, 4. Grandparents are Kirk, and Lynette Fruth, Holgate; and Ohbill and Linda Uphaus, The Villages, Fla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.