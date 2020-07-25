Brooklyn Fruth

A daughter, Brooklyn Rose Fruth, was born at 7:10 a.m. June 11, 2020, in Orlando, Fla., to Ryan and Tiffany Fruth. She weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 18 3/4 inches in length. Siblings are Kennedy, 4, and Brady, 4. Grandparents are Kirk, and Lynette Fruth, Holgate; and Ohbill and Linda Uphaus, The Villages, Fla.

