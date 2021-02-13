William Fritz

A son, William Henry Fritz, was born at 8:21 a.m. Feb. 10, 2021, in Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, to Austin and Caitlin Fritz, Ayersville. He weighed 8 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 21.5 inches in length. He has one sibling, Anderson, almost 2. Grandparents are Don and Dawn Rohn, Ayersville, and Alan and Cindy Fritz, Ayersville. Great-grandparents are Bill and Dolores Rohn, Ayersville; Butch and Linda Cooper, Defiance; David and Carolyn Kuntz, Hicksville; and Louise Fahringer, Napoleon.

