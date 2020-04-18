Mary Frederick
A daughter, Mary Frederick, was born at 7:34 a.m. April 9, 2020, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Ben and Naomi Frederick of Defiance. Mary weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz., and was 20.75 inches in length. Mary has two siblings, Kannon Flynn and Kimber Baker. Grandparents are Greg and Pam Frederick, Defiance; and Phil and Melissa Lambert, Grover Hill.
