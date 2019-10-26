Francis Wilhelm
A daughter, Francis Martha Wilhelm, was born Oct. 9, 2019, in Washakie Medical Center, Worland, Wyo., to Samuel and Jessica Wilhelm of Worland. Francis weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 19 and 1/2 inches in length. Grandparents are, Randy and Vickie Schwab of Napoleon, and Peter and Julie Wilhelm of Hamler.
