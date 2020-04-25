Josiah Fonseca

A son, Josiah Daniel Fonseca, was born at 11:36 a.m. April 8, 2020, in Highland Community Hospital, Hillsboro, to Daniel Jr. and Bethany Fonseca, Hillsboro. Josiah weighed 7 lbs., 12.5 oz., and was 22 inches in length. Grandparents are Al and Kathy Skiver, Defiance; Jill and Derek Kline, Defiance; and Daniel Fonseca and Alissa Mullholand, Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Paula Fonseca, New Bavaria; Manuel and Cindy Fonseca, Napoleon; and Randal and Delores Skiver, Defiance.

