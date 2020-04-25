Defiance, OH (43512)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.