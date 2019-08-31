Emily Yoder

A daughter, Emily Ruth Yoder, was born Aug. 29, 2019, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Caleb and Tina Yoder, Hicksville. Emily weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 19 1/4 inches in length. Siblings are Jacob and Grace Yoder. Grandparents are Rick and Karen Yoder and Darwin and Nancy Schroeder.

