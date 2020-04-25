Murphy Elliott
A daughter, Murphy Elizabeth Elliott, was born March 17, 2020, in South Bend, Ind., to Mark and Hope Elliott. Murphy weighed 6 lbs., 7 oz. Grandparents are Ron and Janice Elliott, Defiance; and Jim and Sue Halasz, Lakeville, Ind. Great-grandparent is Francis Weber, Defiance.
