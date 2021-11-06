Bentlee Eccard

A son, Bentlee Travis Eccard, was born at 3:41 p.m. November 2, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Travis Eccard and Niki Hornish, Oakwood. He weighed 6 lbs., 12 ozs., and measured 20 inches in length. He has one sibling, Zaylee Nichole Eccard. Grandparents are: Jerry and Kelly Feeney, Oakwood; Brad Hornish, Defiance; and Wanda Eccard, Hicksville. Great-grandparent is Charlene Engel, Oakwood.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments