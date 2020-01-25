Aiah Derck

A daughter, Aiah Sueann Derck, was born at 2:01 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020, at Parkview North, Fort Wayne, to Jesse Derck and Shannon Webb, Antwerp. Aiah weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and was 18 inches in length. Grandparents are David and Beth Webb, Ney, and Gary and Pat Derck, Antwerp. Great-grandparents are Jeff and Sandra Ritchey, Punta Gorda, Fla., and Richard and Mary Cline, Hicksville.

Load comments