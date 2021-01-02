Lilyana Davenport

A daughter, Lilyana Reign Addison Davenport, was born at 1:32 a.m. Nov. 19, 2020, in Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, to Kayla and Dereck Davenport. She weighed 4 lbs., 10 ozs., and was 17.5 inches in length. Grandparents are Mary Davenport and Beth Stone. Great-grandparent is Kathleen Britton.

