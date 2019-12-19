Sirus Dalton
A son, Sirus Lee James Dalton, was born at 7:22 p.m. Dec. 11, 2019, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Sara Gebhart and Connor Dalton. Sirus weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz. and 19 inches in length. He has one sibling, Brooklynn, 2. Grandparents are Tracy Dalton and Amy Dalton, Yolanda Dalton, Karen Gebhart, Tom Gebhart and Amanda Gebhart. Great-grandparents are Bonnie Dalton and Luther Dalton, Denise Poynter, Dorothy Gebhart and Rodger Gebhart, Carolyn Jones and Paul Jones.
