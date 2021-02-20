Braelynn Coy

A daughter, Braelynn Marie Coy, was born at 11:39 p.m. Feb. 12, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Breanna Grant and Dominick Coy, Hicksville. She weighed 5 lbs., 11.9 ozs. and measured 19 inches in length. She has one sibling, Paisleigh. Granparents are: Christina Grant, Hicksville; Sandra Coy, Sherwood; and Andrew Coy, Hicksville. Great-grandparents are: Suzanne Mack, South Carolina; Paul Coy, Defiance; and Luella and Bill Knight, Hicksville.

