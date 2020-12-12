Vivian Cox
A daughter, Vivian Jean Cox, was born Nov. 30, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Ashlynn and Ashley Cox, Napoleon. She weighed 7 lbs. Grandparents are: Dan and Tammy Davis, Rick Cox, Adam and Shasta Shanks, and Virginia Shanks. Great-grandparents are: Jeanette Murrey, Linda Kinner, Mary Lou Cox and Norma Jean Cox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.