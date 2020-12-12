Vivian Cox

A daughter, Vivian Jean Cox, was born Nov. 30, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Ashlynn and Ashley Cox, Napoleon. She weighed 7 lbs. Grandparents are: Dan and Tammy Davis, Rick Cox, Adam and Shasta Shanks, and Virginia Shanks. Great-grandparents are: Jeanette Murrey, Linda Kinner, Mary Lou Cox and Norma Jean Cox.

