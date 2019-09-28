Palmer Coburn

A son, Palmer Bentley Coburn, was born Sept. 19, 2019, in Defiance to Brok and Megan Coburn. Palmer weighed 8 lbs., 15 oz., and was 20 1/2 inches in length. Palmer has one sibling, Quinn. Grandparents are Denny and Melissa Coburn, Kerry and Eric Rosebrook, Casey and Bobby Wertz, all of Defiance. Great-grandparents are Robert Sharp, Defiance; Rich and Marsha Perl, Cecil; and Wanda Sanchez, Defiance.

