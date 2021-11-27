Lucy Coburn

A daughter, Lucy Penelope Coburn, was born October 27, 3021, in Defiance, to Brok and Megan Coburn, Defiance. She weighed 8 lbs., 15 ozs., and measured 20 1/2 inches in length. She has two siblings, Quinn and Palmer. Grandparents are: Denny and Melissa Coburn, Defiance; Kerry Sharp, Defiance; and Casey and Bobby Wertz, Defiance. Great-grandparents are: Robert Sharp, Defiance; Rich and Marsh Perl, Cecil; and Wanda Sanchez Defiance.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments