Chloe Elchinger
A daughter, Chloe Ann Elchinger, was born Oct. 30, 2019, in Defiance to Nick and Bailey Elchinger, Malinta. Chloe weighed 6 lbs., 15 oz., and was 20 inches in length. She has one sibling, Parker, 4. Grandparents are Pat and Colleen Albright, Coldwater, Mich., and Steve and Jule Elshinger, Holgate. Great-grandparents are: Donna and Dwight Green, Coldwater, Mich.; and Margaret Elchinger, New Bavaria.
