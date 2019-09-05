Addilyn Bortz

A daughter, Addilyn Jane Bortz, was born Aug. 15, 2019, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Joshua and Sara Bortz, Holgate. Addilyn weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Addilyn has a sister, Jessa, 18 months. Grandparents are Curtis and Amy Opdycke, Stryker; Thomas Bortz, Holgate; and Cindi and Eric Greenhagen, Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Bernie and Jane Spangler, Delta; Don and Jo Opdycke, Alvordton; and Linda Bleschke, Napoleon.

