Addilyn Bortz
A daughter, Addilyn Jane Bortz, was born Aug. 15, 2019, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, to Joshua and Sara Bortz, Holgate. Addilyn weighed 6 lbs., 13 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Addilyn has a sister, Jessa, 18 months. Grandparents are Curtis and Amy Opdycke, Stryker; Thomas Bortz, Holgate; and Cindi and Eric Greenhagen, Napoleon. Great-grandparents are Bernie and Jane Spangler, Delta; Don and Jo Opdycke, Alvordton; and Linda Bleschke, Napoleon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.