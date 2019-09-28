David Blankenship

A son, David Scotty Luther Ivan Blankenship, was born Sept. 12, 201, to Gary and Marie Blankenship of Defiance. David weighed 5 lbs., 8 oz., and was 19 inches in length. David has a brother, Alexander, 9. Grandparents are Gary Sr. and Theresa Blankenship, Luther Vance, Angela Thomas and Penny McCoy.

