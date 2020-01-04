Grady Baerlin

A son, Grady Michael Baerlin, was born at 6:38 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Cody and Elissa Baerlin, Defiance. Grady weighed 9 lbs. and was 21 1/4 inches in length. He has one sibling, Chloe Marie, 3. Grandparents are Steve and Charissa Kroeckel, Defiance; Steve and Linda Riegsecker, Pettisville; and Mike and Kim Baerlin, Bryan. Great-grandparents are Roger Kroeckel, Defiance; Dave and Patricia Hostettler, Defiance; Keith Baerlin, Bryan; and Shirley Kingsley, Walbridge.

Load comments