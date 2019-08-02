Canon Weisner
A son, Canon Adam Weisner, was born July 22, 2019, to Adam Weisner and Cassandra Smith of Ayersville. Canon weighed 9 lbs. 1 oz. and was 22 inches in length. Siblings include Carson Lee, 12, and Ellyana Lewis, 6.
Canon Weisner
