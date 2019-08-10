Aurelio Ruiz

A son, Aurelio Dominic Ruiz, was born Aug. 6, 2019, to Bryan and Katelyn Ruiz of Defiance. Aurelio weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz., and was 21 inches in length. Grandparents are Butch and Amy Schlegel, Defiance, and Armando and Maria Ruiz, Defiance. Great-grandparents are Juanita Fisher, Defiance, and Lee and Sherry Messer, Cecil. Aurelio has siblings Julian Ruiz, 11, Addilynn Ruiz, 5, and Lillian Ruiz, 4.

