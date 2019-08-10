Jameson Stahl

A son, Jameson Russell Stahl, was born July 11, 2019, to Jennifer Richards and Devon Stahl of Paulding. Jameson weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz., and was 19 1/2 inches in length. Jameson has siblings, Bradan Richards, 10, and Brooklyn Richards, 5. Grandparents are Ronald and Rita Schmidt of Paulding, Darrin and Julie McCloud of Cecil and Yvonne Lilly and Jeff Mekus Sr. of Paulding.

