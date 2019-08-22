Cooper Fitzcharles
A son, Cooper Dayne Fitzcharles, was born Aug. 17, 2019, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to Kathleen Aschliman and Dayne Fitzcharles, Hicksville. Cooper weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., and was 21 inches in length. He has two siblings, Carson Fitzcharles and Scarlette Johnson. Grandparents are Dawn and Tracy Fitzcharles and Colleen and Heath Griener, and Jason Aschliman. Great-grandparent is Kathy Aschliman, Bryan.
