Emma Rose Elchinger, the daughter of Ben and Stacy Elchinger, was born on March 15, 2022, at 12:56 p.m. at ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center. Emma weighed nine pounds and was 21.75 inches long at birth. Emma has two older brothers, Landon, age 11, and Mason, age eight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.