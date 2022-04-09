Emma Rose Elchinger, the daughter of Ben and Stacy Elchinger, was born on March 15, 2022, at 12:56 p.m. at ProMedica Defiance Regional Medical Center. Emma weighed nine pounds and was 21.75 inches long at birth. Emma has two older brothers, Landon, age 11, and Mason, age eight.

