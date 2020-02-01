Elijah and Jacob Allen
Two sons, Elijah William Allen and Jacob Eugene Allen, were born at 1:20 p.m. and 1:43 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Joseph and Jennifer Allen, Wauseon. Elijah weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Jacob weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and was 19.5 inches in length. The twins have two siblings, Simon, 5, and Matthias, 2. Grandparents are Fred and Alice Allen, Wauseon, and Becky Hurst, Archbold. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Hurst, Defiance, and Alberta Wyse, Wauseon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.