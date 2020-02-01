Elijah and Jacob Allen

Two sons, Elijah William Allen and Jacob Eugene Allen, were born at 1:20 p.m. and 1:43 p.m. Jan. 23, 2020, in ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital to Joseph and Jennifer Allen, Wauseon. Elijah weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., and was 19 inches in length. Jacob weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and was 19.5 inches in length. The twins have two siblings, Simon, 5, and Matthias, 2. Grandparents are Fred and Alice Allen, Wauseon, and Becky Hurst, Archbold. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Hurst, Defiance, and Alberta Wyse, Wauseon.

Load comments