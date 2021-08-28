Hudson Aden
A son, Hudson James Aden, was born at 6:36 a.m. August 24, 2021, in Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, to James and Kylie Aden, Hicksville. He weighed 8 lbs., 5 ozs., and measured 21 inches in length. He has one sibling, Kinsleigh. Grandparents are: Scott and Tylene Cramer, Hicksville; Shannon Hugg, Farmer; Gina Ferrell, Defiance; and Jamey Aden, Defiance. Great-grandparents are: Donna and Larry Cramer (deceased); Kyle and Jodi Hugg, Farmer; Denver and Jackie Zeedyk, Hicksville; Billy Jo and Patricia Ferrell, Cecil; and Luann Masters, Morenci, Mich.
