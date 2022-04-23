Isla Rae Harris was born at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday to Jared Harris and Rachel Jewel. She weighed nine pounds three ounces and was 20 inches long. Isla Rae has two older siblings, Lilly and Jack Harris. Isla Rae’s grandparents are Robert Harris, Hicksville; Dr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Pruitt, Defiance; Ben and Winnie Flanary, Hicksville; and Tom and Kitty Stuckman, Hicksville.

