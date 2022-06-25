Hazelynn Grace Bidlack was born on June 12, 2022, to Seth and Mindy Bidlack. Hazelynn was delivered at 12:28 a.m. and weighed 7.38 pounds, and was 18 3/4 inches long.

Hazelynn’s older siblings are Reece, Melody and Revan. The grandparents are, Barry Donna Delong of Antwerp, Karen Gilbert of Antwerp and Terry Bidlack of Oakwood.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments