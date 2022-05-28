Emmitt Walker Benavides was born on May 23 at 8:08 p.m. to Cecelia Waters and Rogelio Benavides III. Emmitt was 8lbs, 4.8 oz and 20 1/4 inches long.

His older siblings are Jayden, Chloe, Sophia, Chase and Alexander.

The grandparents are Dave and Deanna Mayhew of Hicksville, Rich and Amy Waters of Paulding, and Tony and Maria Gray of Hicksville.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments