Mr. and Mrs. Seimet

Paul and Terry Ann (Bennett) Seimet are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple were married July 2, 1972, at Williams Center United Methodist Church in Williams Center by the bride’s uncle, Rev. George H. Font and overseen by Father David Beck.

The couple’s children are Paul “Jake” Seimet ll of Columbus and Jessica (Craig) Freytag of Defiance.

The couple have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

