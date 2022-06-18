Mr. and Mrs. Silvestri

Gino and Janet Silvestri are celebrating their wedding anniversary on June 19. The couple were married in Coldwater, Mich., June 19, 1962.

They have three daughters, Lorie (Chris) Rath, Angela (Tim) Thourot and Gina (Chris) Frank. The couple have six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple plan to celebrate with a family dinner.

