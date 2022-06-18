Mr. and Mrs. Woolace

Mr. and Mrs. Woolace 65th wedding anniversary

Larry and Melva (Buehrer) Woolace are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 30, 1957, at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Archbold, by Rev. E. B. Wierwill.

Mr. and Mrs. Woolace have two sons, Jeff (Sue) Woolace and Monte (Terri) Woolace, and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Their family would like to celebrate with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 21082 County Road A-50, Stryker, OH, 43557.

