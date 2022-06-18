Mr. and Mrs. Stanley

Bruce and Delynn (Pilkington) Stanley are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on June 17, 1972, in Catlin, Ill.

Mrs. Stanley is retired from Century 21 Strait Realty, Inc. and Mr. Stanley retired from General Motors.

The couple’s children are Jennifer (Jonathan) Wendt; Midland, Mich; and Jeffrey (Laura) Stanley, New Albany. They have four grandchildren.

