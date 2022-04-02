Mr. and Mrs. Mahnke 65 wedding anniversary

Richard and Elaine (Behrens) Mahnke of Napoleon are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on March 23, 1957, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, by Pastor C. A. Steinert. The Mahnkes are the owners of Mahnke Orchard in Napoleon. The couple’s children are Dave and Deb (Mahnke) Kruse, Ridgeville Corners, Larry and Denise (Mahnke) Hefflinger, Liberty Center, and David and Sue Ann (Bires) Mahnke, Napoleon. The couple also has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

