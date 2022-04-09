Mr. and Mrs. Brown

Ray and Rita (Brannan) Brown are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The couple were married April 7, 1962, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Defiance. Their children are Renee (Gerry) Keber, Defiance, and Robin Brown, Defiance. The couple also have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments